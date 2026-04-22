AM Wakeup Show on Substack

AM Wakeup Show on Substack

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04/21/2026 TLAV Tuesday | Lutnik & Trump Rob America | Beef Giveaway Update w/ Shanen

A recording of AM WakeUp's livestream from April 21, 2026
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AM WakeUp and The Last American Vagabond
Apr 22, 2026

Tuesday co-host: Ryan Cristian, The Last American Vagabond The Last American Vagabond

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You can also watch the episode on AM Wakeup’s Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/v78sthc-04212026-tlav-tuesday-beef-giveaway-update-w-shanen-how-to-rob-a-country.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

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Thank you PONCH1047, Deborah wilson, Quick Ben, MR., and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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