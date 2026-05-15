05/13/2026 Revolution Wednesday w/ Teace | Nerd Supremacy Battle | Operation Sledgehammer

AM WakeUp

AM Wakeup is the flagship show of the AM Wakeup network with 16 shows weekly, operating on a Value for Value system: user funded, no ads, no sponsors, no promo codes. Watch AM Wakeup LIVE M-F 7-10am PST. Other shows: Blunt Force Wisdom, Deliberating Dogface Dudes, Poppy's Field Project, The Independent Review, The Third Rail with Nature Boy, Saturday Night Anarchy, Mob Rules & Slow News Day.

AM Wakeup is the flagship show of the AM Wakeup network with 16 shows weekly, operating on a Value for Value system: user funded, no ads, no sponsors, no promo codes. Watch AM Wakeup LIVE M-F 7-10am PST. Other shows: Blunt Force Wisdom, Deliberating Dogface Dudes, Poppy's Field Project, The Independent Review, The Third Rail with Nature Boy, Saturday Night Anarchy, Mob Rules & Slow News Day.