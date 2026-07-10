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AM Wakeup Show on Substack

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07/09/2026 Derrick Broze Returns | Who Is David Leavitt? | Being Anti-Flock Is A Psyop?

A recording of AM WakeUp's livestream from July 9, 2026
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AM WakeUp and Derrick Broze
Jul 10, 2026

Guest: Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance & co-founder, Independent Media Alliance Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze's Journalism
My name is Derrick Broze. For the last 16 years I've worked as an activist, independent investigative journalist, author, public speaker, and documentary filmmaker. This Substack is home for all of my content - videos, articles, interviews, & podcasts.

You can also watch the episode on AM Wakeup’s Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/v7chdzg-07092026-derrick-broze-returns-who-is-david-leavitt-being-anti-flock-is-a-p.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp

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