AM Wakeup Show on Substack

AM Wakeup Show on Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

#169 The Independent Review

A recording of AM WakeUp's livestream from April 24, 2026
AM WakeUp's avatar
The Independent Review's avatar
AM WakeUp and The Independent Review
Apr 25, 2026

The Independent Review is a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, streamed live to AM WakeUp every Friday morning at 7am PT / 10am ET

You can also watch the episode on AM Wakeup’s Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/v78xtoc-169-the-independent-review.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

Follow Ryan and The Independent Review:

The Independent Review
My personal Substack

Direct Donate Links #ValueForValue

Find AM Wakeup Everywhere

More Important Links

https://www.ebersolecattleco.com/pages/wakeup
INN Newsletter by Indie News Network
The newsletter home of Indie News Network, a collaborative network of Independent content creators who challenge narratives. Weekly network updates, livestream alerts, original articles and more!
By IndieNews Network (INN)
Indie Media Awards
Steve Poikonen
Support Steve…
Read more
2 years ago · Indie
Indie Media Awards
The Independent Review
Support The Independent Review’s work…
Read more
3 years ago · 2 likes · Indie

Thank you MR., DD, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from AM WakeUp in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 AM WakeUp · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture