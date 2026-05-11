171 The Independent Review

The Independent Review is a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, streamed live to AM WakeUp every Friday morning at 7am PT / 10am ET
0:00 - preshow music selected by Steve
12:16 - The Independent Review START / Intro
40:46- Antiwar News w/ Dave DeCamp - Dave DeCamp
51:40 - High Impact Flix
1:05:37 - IndieNewsNow LIVE with Indie Indie at IndieNews Network (INN)
1:19:14 - What is Truth Podcast Weezy
1:26:53 - Truthstream Media Truthstream Media
1:44:40 - Derrick Broze w/Catherine Austin Fitts Derrick Broze w/ The Solari Report
1:59:43 - Macroaggressions w/ Charlie Robinson w/ guest Scott Armstrong Activist Post w/ Rebunked News
2:18:16 - Independent Media Alliance Panel - How to Speak to Authority - featuring 10 independent journalists / analysts / creators:
The Last American Vagabond The Last American Vagabond
The Corbett Report The Corbett Report
Derrick Broze, The Conscious Resistance Derrick Broze
Kit Knightly, Off Guardian Kit Knightly
Steve Poikonen AM WakeUp
Larken Rose Larken Rose
Etienne de la Boetie2 Etienne de la Boetie2
Ernest Hancock Ernest Hancock
Hakeem Anwar Take Back Our Tech
Jason Bermas
2:42:19 - AM Wakeup Post show LIVE w/ Steve and Ryan
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