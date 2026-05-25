The Independent Review is a weekly show highlighting clips from Independent Media, streamed live to AM WakeUp every Friday morning at 7am PT / 10am ET
0:00 - preshow music selected by Steve
12:16 - The Independent Review START / Intro
30:43- Antiwar News w/ Dave DeCamp - Dave DeCamp
43:18 - The Reese Report Greg Reese
46:13 - Laura Fix Laura Fix
56:53 - Macroaggressions w/ Charlie Robinson & guest Indie Indie at IndieNews Network (INN) Activist Post
1:19:14 - Grand Theft World w/Zoey Smith and Steve Poikonen Richard Grove w/ My Life In The Thrill Kill Medical Cult & AM WakeUp
1:47:50 - Ryan Cristian w/Hrvoje Moric The Last American Vagabond w/ Geopolitics & Empire
1:54:17 - Ryan Cristian w/Dave DeCamp The Last American Vagabond w/ Dave DeCamp
2:14:14 - Solutions Watch w/ The Corbett Report
2:44:38 - AM Wakeup Post show LIVE w/ Steve and Ryan
You can also watch the episode on AM Wakeup’s Rumble channel here: https://rumble.com/v7a838u-173-the-independent-review.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
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